EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to agrt with Uzbekistan on border checkpoints

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Border Crossing Points on the Kazakh-Uzbek State Border of September 4, 2006"

    The text of the Law is published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!