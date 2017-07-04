Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to agrt with Uzbekistan on border checkpoints

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Border Crossing Points on the Kazakh-Uzbek State Border of September 4, 2006"

The text of the Law is published in the press.