Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Convention for avoidance of double taxation with Luxemburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital signed in Astana on June 26, 2008 taking into account amendments inserted by the Protocol signed in Luxemburg on May 3, 2012,» the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in press.