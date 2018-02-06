Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to double taxation convention with India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has ratified the Protocol between the Governments of Kazakhstan and India on introducing amendments to the Convention on the avoidance of double taxation, the press service of Akorda reports.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of India on Amendments and Additions to the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of India for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital, and the Protocol, which were made in New Delhi on 9 December 1996".



The text of the Law is to be published in the press.