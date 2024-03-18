Kazakhstan ratifies changes to EAEU agreement on single rules for medical products circulation

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the protocol on introduction of changes to the agreement on single principles and rules for the circulation of medical products and equipment within the Eurasian Economic Union as of December 23, 2014, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The text of the Law shall be published in the press.

The protocol aims at creating conditions for the EAEU member states to meet their needs in medical products, eliminating shortage threats.

The law also extends the time limit for submitting applications on assessment and registration of medical products in line with national legislations of the EAEU member states until December 31, 2025.

The adoption of the law is to result in greater healthcare cooperation and a more effective common market of medical products between the EAEU member countries.