EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:54, 17 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Convention on peaceful uses of outer space

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has inked the Decree "On Signing the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the Peaceful Exploration and Use of Outer Space", Kazinform cites the Adilet Information System of Laws and Regulations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On October 10 this year, the Head of State signed Decree No. 561 "On Signing the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the Peaceful Exploration and Use of Outer Space". The document approves the draft CIS Convention on cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space.

    The decree shall enter into force upon signature.

     

     

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders CIS President of Kazakhstan Space Draft laws
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!