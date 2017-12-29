EN
    15:56, 29 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies double taxation convention with Ireland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Ireland for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital and Protocol hereto", the Akorda press service reported.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

