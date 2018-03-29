Kazakhstan ratifies double taxation protocol with Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the law on the ratification of the protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on amendments and additions to the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of income and capital tax evasion of 11 April 1997.

"The protocol sets forth the following goals: first, to strengthen cooperation between the tax services of the two states and expand the exchange of information; secondly, to facilitate the application of the agreement by residents of both states through eliminating the requirements for the legalization of signatures and seals of documents confirming residence; thirdly, to increase the exchange of experience, and add an additional impetus to the development of cooperation between the two countries through exempting professors, teachers, scientists from taxes during the first two years of work in a foreign country," Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said presenting the draft law.



The amendments are also aimed at creating favorable conditions for education, granting students with the right for benefits and deductions on grants, scholarships, remuneration from work in the host country.



According to the minister, the protocol also updates the names of Kazakh and Belarusian taxes to which the convention applies, specifies the provisions of certain articles, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.