EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 01 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies extradition treaty with Vietnam

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Extradition", Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    During a plenary session on February 15, the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Extradition". Deputy Prosecutor-General of Kazakhstan Andrey Lukin told MPs that 70 citizens of Kazakhstan live in Vietnam now.

     

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence Senate President of Kazakhstan Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!