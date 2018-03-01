Kazakhstan ratifies extradition treaty with Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Extradition", Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

During a plenary session on February 15, the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Extradition". Deputy Prosecutor-General of Kazakhstan Andrey Lukin told MPs that 70 citizens of Kazakhstan live in Vietnam now.