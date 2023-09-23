Kazakhstan ratifies Kazakh-Turkish governmental agrt on information exchange and simplification of customs control procedures

Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye on organization of information exchange and simplification of customs control procedures, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

As deputy Nuria Niyazova explained earlier at the Senate’s plenary session, the document is aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing the time required for customs control via the electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles transported between the two countries.

Turkiye is one of the major trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan after Italy and China.