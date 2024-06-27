EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:50, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies law aimed at promoting transit and transport potential of OTS members

    transport
    Photo: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The Kazakh President inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement on international combined transportation of goods reached between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Akorda reports.

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement on international combined transportation of goods reached between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reads a statement of Akorda.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    The Agreement aims at further promoting the transit and transport potential and trade and economic relations between the member states of the organization of Turkic States.

    The law is set to simplify the procedures of international combined transportation as well as increase the volume of transportation of goods between the member states of the OTS by road, railway and sea.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence Transport President of Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!