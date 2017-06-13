Kazakhstan ratifies loan agreement with ADB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Loan Agreement for the reconstruction of the road Aktobe-Makat between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Loan Agreement (Ordinary Operations)(Reconstruction of the road Aktobe-Makat CAREC Corridors 1 and 6 Connector Road) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the ADB as of September 8, 2015 will be published in the press.