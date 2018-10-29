Kazakhstan ratifies memo on peacekeeping contingent deployment in Lebanon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of India on arrangements for joint deployment on the Kazakh peacekeeping contingent as part of Indian battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

