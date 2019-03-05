EN
    16:56, 05 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies mutual legal assistance treaty with Jordan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Jordan on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters" is to be published in the press.

