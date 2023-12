NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law "On the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons", Kazinform correspondent cites Akorda.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.