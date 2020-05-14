EN
    17:46, 14 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies partnership agreement with ADB

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ratified the partnership agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the ADB, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Framework Partnership Agreement (Amendments to the Framework Partnership Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank accelerating economic diversification, sustainable development and inclusive growth of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of May 4, 2014)».

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.


