NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol for the Protection of the Caspian Sea against Pollution from Land-Based Sources and Activities (LBSA Protocol) to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.