Kazakhstan ratifies protocol of amendments to Agreement on Russian oil transportation to China

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On ratification of the protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in transportation of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China as of December 24, 2013,” Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law will be published.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh side imposes value-added tax at zero rate on services associated with oil transportation on the routes stipulated in the Agreement. Under the protocol, the Agreement’s validity period is extended by ten years until January 1, 2034.