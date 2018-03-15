EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:22, 15 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol to Convention on maritime navigation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation" will be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!