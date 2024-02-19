Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Estonia

The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Estonian governments on readmission, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Law aims at creating the legal framework for effective cooperation between appropriate bodies of Kazakhstan and Estonia in the field of combat against illegal migration, establishment of effective procedures to identify and return their own citizens not fulfilling the terms of entry, stay or residence in the territory of the parties, and simplifying the transit of such persons.

The text of the Law shall be published in the press.