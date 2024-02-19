EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:12, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Estonia

    Akorda
    Photo: Kazinform

    The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Estonian governments on readmission, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    The Law aims at creating the legal framework for effective cooperation between appropriate bodies of Kazakhstan and Estonia in the field of combat against illegal migration, establishment of effective procedures to identify and return their own citizens not fulfilling the terms of entry, stay or residence in the territory of the parties, and simplifying the transit of such persons.

    The text of the Law shall be published in the press. 

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!