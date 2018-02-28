EN
    15:27, 28 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies tax protocol with Azerbaijan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has amended the Protocol on the avoidance of double taxation with Azerbaijan, the press service of Akorda reports.

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and on Property dated 16 September 1996".

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

     

