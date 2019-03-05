18:20, 05 March 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ratifies Transfer of Sentenced Persons Treaty with Jordan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State ratified the agreement between Kazakhstan and Jordan on the transfer of sentenced persons, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the transfer of sentenced persons" is to be published in the press.