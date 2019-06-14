17:29, 14 June 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ratifies Transfer of Sentenced Persons Treaty with Lithuania
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Treaty on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment and persons subject to compulsory medical measures between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania", Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
