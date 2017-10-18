Kazakhstan ratifies treaties on legal assistance with Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed today a number of laws on ratification of the treaties with the Republic of Serbia, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

President Nazarbayev inked the laws "On ratification of the extradition treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia", "On ratification of the Treaty on legal assistance in criminal matters between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia" and "On ratification of the Agreement on transfer of sentenced persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia".



The texts of the laws will be published in the press.