Kazakhstan re-establishes Hydrogeological Service

At the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry founded the National Hydrogeological Service, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

In his Address to the Nation, the Head of State said water resources are of great importance for Kazakhstan just as oil, gas, or metals. He stated the National Hydrogeological Service would be re-established in Kazakhstan.

According to the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry, the National Hydrogeological Service will have organizational and other requisite powers to pursue state policy in underground waters management, exploration and state monitoring. The rational use of underground waters will be spotlighted.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov noted that groundwater resources of Kazakhstan are estimated at 40 cubic km, of which 15 cubic km are ready for use. As of now only 7-10% of these resources are utilized in the country’s economy. The Ministry plans to actively utilize underground resources to ensure drinking water supplies, farmland irrigation, and grassland farming support.

The President’s initiative demonstrates the strategic importance of water resources management for the sustainable development of Kazakhstan that corresponds to global environmental challenges and domestic needs.