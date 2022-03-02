EN
    13:29, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reaches deals for 19 truck drivers stranded in Ukraine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deals have been reached with Russia, Poland, Belarus, and Moldova to allow truck drivers stranded in Ukraine to cross the border, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the sidelines of the plenary session of the Majilis, First Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev said there are full details on 55 stranded trucks, for 19 of which deals have been reached with Russia, Poland, Belarus, and Moldova to allow them to cross the border.



