    13:22, 21 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reaches finals at Asian Women’s Wrestling Champs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani wrestler Madina Bakbergenova progressed to the finals at the now-running 2022 Asian Women’s Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, Olympic.kz reports.

    In a bout for gold Bakbergenova will face Kyrgyz wrestler, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Meirim Zhumanazarova.

    Besides, Gulmaral Yerkebayeva of Kazakhstan will vie for a bronze medal in the 76 kg weight category.


    Kazakhstan Sport
