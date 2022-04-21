Kazakhstan reaches finals at Asian Women’s Wrestling Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani wrestler Madina Bakbergenova progressed to the finals at the now-running 2022 Asian Women’s Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, Olympic.kz reports.

In a bout for gold Bakbergenova will face Kyrgyz wrestler, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Meirim Zhumanazarova.

Besides, Gulmaral Yerkebayeva of Kazakhstan will vie for a bronze medal in the 76 kg weight category.