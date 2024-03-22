Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF World Junior Tennis Qualifying event in Malaysia

The girl’s team of Kazakhstan has advanced to the quarterfinal of the at the 2024 ITF World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Qualifying event in Kuching, Malaysia, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstani tennis players Medina Otepbergen, Nailya Baimakhan and Medina Otepbergen and Ekaterina Kiryushenko stunned their Iranian opponents in Round of 16 of the 2024 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Team Competition Under-14 Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying.

Kazakhstan’s girl’s team is to meet next tennis players from Australia.