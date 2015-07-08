Kazakhstan readies for Davis Cup quarterfinal clash with Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has revealed names of the players who will face Australia in the Davis Cup quarterfinal in mid July, Vesti.kz reports.

According to captain Dias Doskarayev, Mikhail Kukushkin (world №59), Aleksandr Nedovyesov (world №129), Andrey Golubev (world №135) and Dmitry Popko (world №407) were nominated for Team Kazakhstan. Australia represented by Nick Kyrgios (world №29), Samuel Groth (world №69), Thanasi Kokkinakis (world №71) and Lleyton Hewitt (world №118) hosts Kazakhstan on July 17-19 in Darwin. Australia moved six spots up in the ITF Davis Cup Nations Rankings and is currently ranked 9th. Kazakhstan, on the contrary, slid two spots down to №12.