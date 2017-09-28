Kazakhstan ready for consultations with Ukraine in WTO over duties on steel pipes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is ready to hold consultations with Kiev regarding anti-dumping duties on certain types of steel pipes imported from Ukraine in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstan is ready to hold consultations with its Ukrainian colleagues. The possible timeframes of the consultations are being discussed," Kazinform was told by the source at the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.



The ministry reminded that Kazakhstan is the member of the EAEU which conducts single foreign trade policy in relation to third countries. According to its statement, anti-dumping measures are used to regulate imports in the EAEU inner market. Those measures are installed following the results of relevant investigations within the framework of which all parties, producers, consumers and importers are allowed to express their opinions and proposals, prove damages, dumping, etc.



It was added that the Eurasian Economic Commission, and its Inner Market Protection Department in particular, are responsible for installing anti-dumping measures in the EAEU. The procedure of investigation and installing anti-dumping measures is regulated by the Treaty on EAEU, which in this respect fully conforms to the regulations of the World Trade Organization (WTO).



"As for the Ukraine's complaint, it should be noted that the anti-dumping measure on certain types of steel pipes imported from Ukraine was installed in June 2011. The investigation regarding this product proved damage and dumping. The Ukrainian side was allowed to protect its interests in the course of the investigation," the ministry's statement reads.



Ukraine has every right to use to WTO platform for consideration of that problem, the ministry reiterated.



Recall that Ukraine launched a complaint to the WTO against Kazakhstan's use of anti-dumping duties on certain types of steel pipes imported from Ukraine.