    11:56, 27 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ready for New-year

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM As Kazakhstan, pearl of Central Asia, completed New-year preparations, many cities have been decorated and different activities have been organized soon before the 2016.

    Almaty, former capital city of Kazakhstan and also economic hub city of the country garnished with lights, candles and turned an amazing mysterious city landscape. New-year trees which erected different part of Almaty became attraction points of women and children. Reflecting the culture richness of Kazakhstan, Almaty, also known its various concert and culture activities in which people have fun with colorful New Year celebrations. Accessible to the public and as free of charges, every year many concert and activities are organized at the different squares where people celebrate New Year until morning hours of New-year. Some Kazakh people who spoke to Cihan News Agency said that 2015 passed with distresses and difficulties. While many people hopeful from 2016, they said that they want a peaceful New-year with unity and solidarity.

    Almaty Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
