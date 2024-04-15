Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Armenia up to USD 350 mln, President Tokayev

Kassym-Jomat Tokayev and Nikol Pashinyan held a briefing for mass media, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid his first official visit to Yerevan as the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the people of Armenia for a warm welcome.

He noted that Armenia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.

The Head of State said our relations are based on friendship and mutual support. The key goal of the two states is to ramp up bilateral ties. "Our interests in strengthening regional and international security and cooperation coincide. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia. Over the past years, Astana and Yerevan laid a solid foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. We are interested in further developing a multilateral partnership with Armenia,” the President said.

The Head of State said the negotiations held prove the countries’ interest in preserving the high level of cooperation.

As stated there, the parties focused on expanding trade and economic ties and investments. For the past five years, the mutual commodity has been steadily on the rise.

The Head of State drew attention to the great potential for strengthening multifaceted relations between the two states.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Armenia up to 350 million US dollars. he stressed the need to ramp up cooperation in industry, construction, transportation and logistics, agriculture, finance, innovations, tourism, and other spheres and invited Armenia to develop joint investment projects.