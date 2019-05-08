Kazakhstan ready to assist OSCE in strengthening security and cooperation

VIENNA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to further assist OSCE in strengthening security and cooperation in the Organization's area of responsibility. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said it at a meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

The sides discussed the deepening of cooperation with the OSCE, which serves as a key tool of the political dialogue, an important structure of the international relations system contributing to the regulation of conflicts and disputes.



The Minister noted Kazakhstan's readiness to further constructively contribute to the OSCE activity with the consideration of the country's rich experience on the post of the OSCE presiding country in 2010, in the OIC in 2011-2012 and its non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2017-2018.



In the context of promotion of the Astana Summit heritage which became an only meeting of the Organization in the 21st century, the international initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing is quite relevant. This initiative is the creation of a 3D Dialogue, one of which is the unification of the potential of the OSCE and the CICA. The sides highlighted the importance of holding an expert meeting of the OSCE and CICA secretariats in the second half of the year.







According to the FM, Kazakhstan backs the idea of the OSCE Secretary General on opening the Organization's thematic centers whose future activity will be aimed at analytical and research work.



Thomas Greminger highly praised the level of the OSCE-Kazakhstan cooperation and welcomed our country's efforts on strengthening the global inter-religious and inter-confessional dialogue. The OSCE Secretary General thanked Kazakhstan for continuous commitment to the support of the Organization.







The sides discussed also regional economic and transport integration successful implementation of which will lead to the creation of a common space from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans.



Besides, the meeting discussed the preparations for a workshop meeting of the permanent representatives of the OSCE member states in Nur-Sutan in October 2019. The theme of the meeting will be "Afghanistan and OSCE: Expanding Opportunities for Partnership and Cooperation." The event is called to promote the implementation of certain projects on strengthening stability by means of human capital and infrastructure development in Afghanistan.



The Presidential Election in Kazakhstan set for June 9, 2019 was also discussed. The Kazakh FM highlighted continuity, predictability and stability of the country's foreign and domestic policies and firm adherence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the country's leadership to the democratic values and holding the oncoming elections in a fair and transparent way.







In turn, Thomas Greminger noted significant progress in socio-political and socio-economic development of the country which ‘will enable to organize democratic election at a high level.'



As part of his working trip to Austria, Beibut Atamkulov participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Soviet War Memorial in Vienna. The monument was unveiled in 1945 in memory of 40,000 soldiers killed in the city liberation battle.

