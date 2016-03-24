Kazakhstan ready to become transition hub between Europe and Asia - B. Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the 15th session of the Boao Forum for Asia in China.

In his speech B. Sagintayev stressed that the Boao Forum for Asia dedicated to the theme "New future of Asia: New dynamics, new vision" would contribute to deepening of the interaction and search of new ways for economic recovery, Primeminister.kz informs.

Asia is turning into the main platform of global international relations and Kazakhstan is ready to play a role of the transition hub between Europe and Asia due to its unique location, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted.

According to him, the main thing is the similarity of goals of the program initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev "Nurly Zhol" and the initiative of Xi Jinping "One belt, one Road". It will allow to strengthen cooperation and fully use the potential of the countries of this region by means of the revival of the Great Silk Road.

Besides, B. Sagintayev met with Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang, President of the Asian Bank for Infrastructure Investments Jin Liqun, Chairperson of the Board of Director of CITIC Construction Hong Bo and the Governor of Shaanxi province.

The sides discussed the measures on development of multilateral strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.