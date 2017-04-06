Kazakhstan ready to contribute to ensuring peace, stability and security - Zhumakanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to ensuring stable peace," President's Aide - Secretary of the Security Council Vladimir Zhumakanov says.

"Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to ensuring peace, stability and security and to enhancing potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We will continue assisting to all-round development of cooperation and further improvement of interaction of the SCO member states," Zhumakanov said at a briefing held after the 12th meeting of the SCO Security Councils' Secretaries at Astana Rixos Hotel.



Speaking on the outcomes of the meeting, the Secretary of the Security Council noted that the event was organized as part of preparation for the SCO Astana Summit scheduled for June 8-9 this year.



The meeting enabled the participants to exchange views on the situation in security and stability in the region and on improvement of the mechanisms of interaction of the SCO member states.



A number of issues regarding further development of cooperation in countering modern challenges and threats was discussed as well.



The participants pointed out that amid the existing crises and emerging challenges and threats, the SCO is imposed a task to maintain peace and sustainable development in the region.



SCO Director General and Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure told about the Organization's activity in security sector.



Zhumakanov noted also that the meeting participants commended the role of the SCO RATS in coordinating the activity of the member countries' authorized structures.



The participants agreed to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, illegal migration, illegal trafficking in weapons and drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.



The meeting ended with signing a protocol.



In the context of preparation for the oncoming SCO Summit of the Heads of State, the meeting participants stressed importance of soonest approval of the SCO statement on joint countering the international terrorism, the SCO Convention on Countering Extremism and Anti-Drug Strategy of the SCO member states for 2017-2022.