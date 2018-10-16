Kazakhstan ready to create conditions for Finland's companies in innovation cluster, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan has set a course for rapid economic modernization, introduction of new technologies and innovations," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told representatives of Finland's business circle.

"We are realizing the Digital Kazakhstan program. In this context, realization of projects aimed at digitalization of all economic sectors, development of innovative ecosystem is of great importance," the Head of State said.



The President outlined that there are innovation clusters working in Kazakhstan such as Nazarbayev University and the Innovation Technologies Park. The new international tech park of IT startups will open soon.



"Given the experience of Finnish companies in this sphere, it would be a promising area for our cooperation. We are ready to create more welcoming environment for the Finnish companies," the President resumed.



As earlier reported, President Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Finland for a working visit. The Head of State and President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö will have talks and take part in the business forum.