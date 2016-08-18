Kazakhstan ready to create favorable conditions for foreign business - FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is concerned about the state of foreign businesses in the country, and we are ready to create favorable conditions for them, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov said at a briefing for foreign diplomatic corps in Astana on Wednesday.

Commenting on the amendments to the tax laws of the country, E. Idrissov noted that the issues of fiscal responsibility, financial transparency and targeted budget spending are central in modern Kazakhstan's efforts to reform the public system of financial control in the framework of the implementation of the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and in accordance with international obligations in the field of human rights and democracy.

"The adopted rules not only meet the international practice, but also the key directions of the 100 Certain Steps Program under the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms, since we are talking about the rule of law and transparency of the state and society,” the Minister stressed.

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Daulet Ergozhin stressed that the amendments will not affect foreign businesses. According to him, the new norms of the legislation will provide the possibility for greater transparency of foreign financial flows in the Republic of Kazakhstan for the the OECD member states and other international partners of our country, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.