Kazakhstan ready to boost nonprimary goods exports to Serbia up to $500 mln

The III session of the Kazakhstan-Serbia intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation held in Belgrade, Serbia, to debate the prospects and new areas of cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government’s press service.

Serbia is an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in South Eastern Europe.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to export over 90 types of non-primary goods worth over 500 million US dollars to Serbia, including products of metallurgic, petrochemical, food, chemical, and machine building sectors, construction materials, and vehicles. He said the country has all production, transport, and logistics capacities.

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Amangaliy Berdalin said Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports of legumen crops, onion, buckwheat, corps and wheat, fish and fish products, honey, poultry meat, horse meat, beef and dairy products to Serbia. Besides, Kazakhstan is interested in imports of brood cows.

Besides, the parties focused on the development off cooperation in employment, science, education, tourism, healthcare, culture and sports.