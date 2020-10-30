20:32, 30 October 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ready to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with South Korea, President
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «In my video address to the participants of the International forum for Northern Economic Cooperation 2020 I spoke about the economic potential between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in vital areas of industry, IT, agriculture, digitalization and AI,» the Twitter post of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.
«The «New Northern policy» strategy, initiated by President Moon Jae-in, and the «Fresh wind» program match the national interests of Kazakhstan. We are ready to further strengthening our strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation with South Korea,» the President said.