Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Uzbekistan by USD 550 mln

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan made a joint statement for journalists following bilateral talks at the Akorda residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are fraternal countries. Our relations have deep roots. We always support each other. Our relations are rapidly developing lately. We focus on strengthening strategic partnerships. It meets the interests of both nations. I hope this visit will take cooperation to a new level. We held productive talks in the spirit of mutual support and trust. We have approved the strategic partnership and alliance development program for the next 10 years, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The main goal of the program is to strengthen friendship between the two states and give a new impetus to the development of efficient ties in various sectors.

The Head of State said the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council took place as part of the visit of the President of Uzbekistan.

We shared views on pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation during the meeting. We determined efficient ways to strengthen mutual partnerships. We achieved certain agreements, the Head of State said.

In particular, the parties agreed to boost economic ties.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the largest trading partners in Central Asia. Last year sales between the two states reached 4.4 billion US dollars. We stressed the need to boost trade up to 5 billion and then 10 billion US dollars in the near future. It is crucial to remove all barriers to economic cooperation. Both countries have great opportunities for boosting trade, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State added that Kazakhstan may increase its imports to Uzbekistan by 550 million US dollars.