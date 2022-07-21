Kazakhstan ready to join construction of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to join the project of construction of the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line. The country can ensure a non-stop supply of track structures and rolling stock, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, today.

According to the Kazakh leader, the region’s countries should gradually improve transit conditions.

«In the new geopolitical realities, the role of the Central Asian region in the promotion and development of transcontinental trade is growing. In these conditions, Kazakhstan actively develops the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Since 2017, container transportation via the routes of this corridor has increased almost threefold. Besides, Kazakhstan is ready to join the construction of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line,» the Kazakh leader stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the partners to use more actively the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, the shortest route between East Asia and the Persian Gulf countries.

«During my recent visit to Iran, the first container train from Kazakhstan to Turkey through the territory of Turkmenistan and Iran was launched. This new logistics solution allows to cover a distance of over 6,000 kilometers in just 12 days. Kazakhstan’s ports of Aktau and Kuryk may provide an access to the markets of Middle East and Europe. Turkmenistan adheres to the same position and successfully develops the infrastructure of Turkmenbashi Port,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

He stressed that the Central Asian region should not neglect the issues of transport communication development.

«Presently we actively cooperate with Uzbekistan. The launch of Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line will let us double its capacity and reduce the terms of cargo transportation by 1.5 times. We also back the construction of Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz- border of Kazakhstan highway. In 2025, the reconstruction of Zhanaozen-Border of Turkmenistan road will be launched,» the Kazakh President added.