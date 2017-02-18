Kazakhstan ready to provide any possible assistance to stabilizing situation in Syria – MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 15-16, 2017 the city of Astana hosted the regular high-level meeting within the framework of the Astana process on Syria.

The meeting was attended by delegations of Syrian government and the armed opposition, guarantor states of ceasefire regime – Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as Jordan, United Nations and the USA as observers.

The Negotiations in Astana are aimed at ensuring tangible progress in the Syrian settlement process through implementation of agreements reached at the first meeting on January 23-24, 2017 and related to ceasefire agreements.

The delegations expressed their gratitude for organization of the meeting and commended a practical contribution of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to a search of ways to settle Syrian crisis within the platform of Astana.

Following the results of bilateral negotiations the guarantor states informed about finalization and approval of the provision on joint operational group for monitoring the regime on cessation of hostilities. The objectives of the group include delimitation of armed opposition groups from terrorist organizations and strengthening confidence-building measures for promotion of political settlement of conflict in Syria. The joint group will conduct regular consultations on issues related to observing a cessation of hostilities regime, investigating violations of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, preventing escalation of violence and facilitating alleviation of humanitarian situation in Syria.

Moreover, an agreement on continuing the works on documents for recording violations of ceasefire regime and regions joint to it was reached.

Kazakhstan welcomes the agreements and considers results of the Regular Meeting of Astana process as a practical step in creating conditions for promotion of inter-Syrian dialogue, including during the upcoming negotiations under the auspices of the UN in Geneva.

Kazakhstan is ready to provide any possible assistance to international efforts on stabilizing situation in Syria, especially on the background of its work in the UN Security Council.

Source: www.mfa.gov.kz