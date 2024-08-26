Kazakhstan ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccination in the event of worst-case scenario

A total of 1,290 coronavirus cases have been logged in the country since the beginning of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Of these, 27 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of August, including 13 in Astana, one in Akmola region as well as five in Almaty city and Mangistau regions each. Three more cases of COVID-19 pneumonia have been recorded in Astana city as well as Akmola and Kostanay regions. All those infected are older than 18. No deaths have been reported yet.

The health ministry regards the situation with coronavirus in the country as stable. It states that herd immunity against COVID-19 has occurred in the country and is ready to take measures in the event of a worst-case scenario.

If the epidemiological situation regarding COVID-19 gets worse, the ministry will consider purchasing vaccines to immunize the population, informed the health ministry.

The ministry added that the country procures PCR tests manufactured in Kazakhstan and Russia on a yearly basis.

Earlier, the health ministry reported a circulation of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, in Kazakhstan. It stated that there was no growth in hospital admissions with SARS, viral pneumonia and coronavirus.