Kazakhstan ready to sign non-visa regime agrt with Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov has met today with Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Michael Brodsky in Astana.

The sides discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation and the prospects of development of relations in political, economic, social and other sectors, MFA press service says.

Erlan Idrissov emphasized the importance of trade-economic partnership development and called for active development of mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture. According to him, the Israel-Kazakhstan Irrigation Demonstration Center established in Almaty region’s Ushkonyr settlement in May 2015 is a bright example of successful cooperation in this sphere. The project launched by MASHAV Agency of Israel together with Kazakhstan’s Kazagroinnovations is expected to become important both for Kazakhstani and agrarians of other CA states.

M.Brodsky said that innovative achievements of Israel will be widely showcased at the EXPO-2017 exhibition in Astana.

Erlan Idrissov stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to enter into a non-visa regime agreement with Israel and expressed confidence that the document would boost cooperation in trade, innovations and tourism.