Kazakhstan ready to step up export of agricultural products to Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to export grain and other agriculture products to Iran, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev who said it following the talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Astana Dec 22.

“Iranian companies are implementing today agricultural projects worth $480mln. We are ready to export both grain and other agricultural products like sunflower oil, rape and rice to your country,” N.Nazarbayev noted.

The President said that both countries’ transport-logistics potential can be used for this purpose.

“This is joint usage and development of enormous potential of the two countries in transit and logistics sphere. You know, that Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad has turned into an effective transport and communication system in the region enabling Kazakhstan and Iran and other countries to come in the Gulf States. We have started joint construction of logistics centers of grain and container terminals,” Nazarbayev added.