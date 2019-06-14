Kazakhstan ready to supply oil to Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to supply oil to Belarus. The matter was discussed at the government level a short while ago, BelTA learned from Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev on 13 June.

The diplomat mentioned a recent meeting of Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, and First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin. "An entire day was dedicated to supplies," the ambassador noted. "We are ready to supply oil to Belarusian oil refineries." The diplomat mentioned the need to get Russia's approval of oil transit.



According to the ambassador, Kazakhstan looks forward to the arrival of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on an official visit in autumn. "Without a shadow of a doubt, this visit will advance Belarus-Kazakhstan relations to new heights, will bolster the existing agreements," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev is convinced. He pointed out that in the post-Soviet space only Belarus and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation till 2026. Tight contacts have been established between government agencies, non-governmental organizations and institutions. Political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation develops, BelTA reports.



The Kazakh ambassador took part in a meeting of experts at premises of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS). Prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed and the agenda of the forthcoming SCO summit in Bishkek. Kazakhstan is an SCO member while Belarus is an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The experts also summed up results of the latest presidential election campaign in Kazakhstan. A number of other matters were also raised.