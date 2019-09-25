Kazakhstan received ICAO Council President Award for high performance in aviation security

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM Today in the city of Montreal (Canada), at the anniversary assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Kazakhstan, among more than 190 countries, was for the first time nominated for the presentation of an aviation security certificate from the President of the Council of ICAO. This Certificate was established in support of the ICAO global initiative «No Country Left Behind». The selection criteria for countries for such recognition are based on the results of recent years of state activity in the field of development of aviation security, the assessment of which is determined by a special ICAO Commission, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan informs via Telegram.

Given the significant progress made in organizing aviation security, Kazakhstan has received a high award from ICAO. It should be noted that in order to obtain such recognition, a great deal of work has been carried out in recent years by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of aviation security development. You can list some of them, these are:

- high results of ICAO audit, which took place in November 2017. The level of the Republic of Kazakhstan according to the audit results was 83%. Compared to the 2009 audit, the progress was 21%, which is 11% higher than the global average for aviation security (72%);

- improvement of legislation and timely implementation of ICAO standards and recommended practices in the field of aviation security. The National Aviation Security Program has been developed and approved by government decree, which includes all the latest ICAO standards in aviation security. For the period 2018-2019, 3 resolutions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 8 orders of the Minister concerning aviation security were revised and amended;

- effective interaction and cooperation with foreign countries. As part of ICAO «No Country Left Behind» initiative, the Civil Aviation Committee is actively collaborating with the aviation authorities of neighboring countries. In the period 2017-2019, there were successfully held events to exchange experience in the field of aviation security with representatives of Georgia and Uzbekistan, consultations in preparation for ICAO audit were provided to representatives of Tajikistan. On an ongoing basis, representatives of the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, on the initiative of the Civil Aviation Committee, undergo training and advanced training at ICAO Aviation Security Training Center, located in Almaty.

- Active participation in international conferences and seminars held under the auspices of ICAO Regional Aviation Security Bureau.

This is only a small part of the activities carried out by the country's aviation authority to improve aviation security. The total work carried out became the recognition by ICAO of the progress achieved in the field of aviation security, as a result of which Kazakhstan was awarded a certificate of the President of the Council of ICAO at the opening ceremony of the 40th anniversary session of ICAO Assembly.

The ICAO Assembly is the Organization’s sovereign body. It meets at least once every three years and is convened by ICAO’s governing body, the Council. ICAO's 193 Member States and a large number of international organizations are invited to the Assembly, which establishes the worldwide policy of the Organization for the upcoming triennium. Each Member State is entitled to one vote on matters before the Assembly, and decisions at these Sessions are taken by a majority of the votes cast – except where otherwise provided for in the Convention.