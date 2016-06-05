EN
    13:28, 05 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan received official observer status at Caribbean States Association

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has received official observer status at the Association of the Caribbean States (ACS)

    The decision was adopted at the 7th Summit of ACS Heads of State and Government that took place in Havana, where Kazakhstan’s delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev.

    The Association of the Caribbean States is one of the reputable organizations in Latin America and the Caribbean. It comprises the region’s 25 sovereign states. In addition to Kazakhstan, among the other ACS observer states are Great Britain, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, South Korea, Russia, Belarus and other countries.

    Kazakhstan’s bid to join the ACS has been dictated by the desire to develop mutually beneficial partnership with the countries of the region on a wide range of issues, including tourism, energy, health, etc. The relevance of this direction in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy was demonstrated by the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Cuba in April this year. 

    Source: www.mfa.gov.kz 

     

