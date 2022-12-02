EN
    15:32, 02 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan received 240 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine as humanitarian assistance from Slovakia, Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, three anti-COVID vaccines, including QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer are in use in the country.

    About 2-3 thousand people receive a booster shot on a daily basis.

    Earlier it was reported that as of December 2, 2022, 10,848,224 people have got the first component, and 10,613,150 the second component of coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan. 5,666,112 people have been administered a booster shot.


