EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:24, 09 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan receives ICAO aviation safety award

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's aviation safety efforts have been marked with a recognition award on behalf of the ICAO Council President, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development.

    Kazakhstan has been one of the first ICAO Member States to receive this award in recognition of the significant progress in resolving aviation safety oversight deficiencies over the last few years.

    This award is presented for the first time in support of the ICAO's "No country left behind" campaign to countries that have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the effective implementation of ICAO standards and recommended practices, as the certificate says.

     

    Tags:
    Transport Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!