Kazakhstan receives official invitation to Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has received today an official invitation to participate in the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh team has secured 10 Olympic quotas for now. Those who won the quotas are swimmer Dmitriy Balandin (100m, 200m breast stroke), track-and-field athletes Olga Rypakova and Georgy Sheiko, cyclist Yevgeniy Gidich, men’s archery team whose members will take part in individual competitions (Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin and Sanzhar Mussayev) and swimmer Vitaliy Khudyakov (open water swimming).

More than 11,000 strongest athletes from 206 countries of the world will participate in Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese capital will host the Summer Olympics 2020 from July 24 to August 9.